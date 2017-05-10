What channel is Miss USA pageant? TV,...

What channel is Miss USA pageant? TV, time, photos for 2017 competition

The 66th Miss USA pageant will take place Sunday, May 14, the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. Julianne Hough and Terrence J. will host the live telecast beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

