What can we expect from storm? Buffal...

What can we expect from storm? Buffalo gets hit with wind gusts, flooding

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

In this June 2015 file photo, Matthew Grimes speaks on a phone in front of his home on Vley Road, after a storm in the village of Scotia. A tornado watch is likely to be issued for Western New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Monroe County Sheriff's Slack Off 30% On Drunk ... 53 min IescapedNY 5
Flooding,damage after severe storm pushes throu... 53 min IescapedNY 6
Skidmark bitten by rattlesnake, taken to hospital 54 min IescapedNY 4
Wind storms, snow storms, heavy rains and now p... 1 hr IescapedNY 8
Drumpf wants to meet N.Korean leader? 1 hr IescapedNY 7
Trump Bails on NAFTA, Another Broken Promise 2 hr IescapedNY 20
THE WALL: Well...A Chainlink Fence 2 hr IescapedNY 2
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,635 • Total comments across all topics: 280,723,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC