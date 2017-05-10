Wegmans set to stock ELIXR golf balls in all stores
W egmans Food Markets Inc. will sell OnCore Golf Technology Inc.'s tour ball, the ELIXR, in all 92 of its stores, officials announced Wednesday. "Wegmans is recognized as 'best in breed' in the grocery retailing business and has continuously set the bar for positive customer experiences with their 'Every Day You Get Our Best' commitment," said John Koelmel, president of OnCore's in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI Director COMEY FIRED
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|18
|ONE thing NY misses from IescapedNY Blows
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|Two things I miss from NY, Bill Gray's & Wegman...
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
|Mother's Day
|4 hr
|Sarah
|8
|Schumer is such a SCHMUCK!
|6 hr
|IescapedNY
|4
|DemocRats flip-flop again
|9 hr
|Ha Ha
|4
|Homelessness a Problem in Lakeland, FL
|13 hr
|IescapedNY
|52
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC