Wegmans set to stock ELIXR golf balls in all stores

W egmans Food Markets Inc. will sell OnCore Golf Technology Inc.'s tour ball, the ELIXR, in all 92 of its stores, officials announced Wednesday. "Wegmans is recognized as 'best in breed' in the grocery retailing business and has continuously set the bar for positive customer experiences with their 'Every Day You Get Our Best' commitment," said John Koelmel, president of OnCore's in a statement.

