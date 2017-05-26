Wegmans in Baltimore? Not any time soon, BDC chief says
Filled with "must read" stories, industry news and reporter insights, exclusive interviews with local business leaders, and expanded Top 25 Lists . In the same week the upscale grocer announced plans to open its first store in Washington, Cole was asked whether Rochester, N.Y., chain was being courted for Charm City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|Slammer
|958
|Northwest Service Center and Ron Penders
|5 hr
|Goverment waste
|12
|Did I hear "judge" Ass-tachio got arrested Again?
|5 hr
|Truth hurts liber...
|27
|The "Fat Lady" is warming up...
|7 hr
|IescapedYN
|6
|DEFINE: covfefe
|8 hr
|IescapedYN
|24
|Hillary blames everybody for her loss
|13 hr
|IescapedNY
|11
|Putin hires powerhouse NYC lawyer for Trump
|13 hr
|IescapedNY
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC