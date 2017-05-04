Video Game Hall of Fame honors class ...

Video Game Hall of Fame honors class of 2017; 'Donkey Kong, 'Street Fighter II' among inductees

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

"Donkey Kong," "Street Fighter II" and the first installments of the Halo and Pokmon franchises were formally inducted Thursday into the World Video Game Hall of Fame, earning this year's picks a place in the same category as arcade and console classics including "Pac-Man" and "Pong." This year's four inductees were chosen by journalists, scholars and other video game experts from a pool of a 12 finalists and are now on permanent display at the Hall of Fame inside the The National Museum of Play, the former Strong museum, in Rochester, New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Army Sec'y Nominee Withdraws Amid Fierce ... 9 min IescapedNY 3
News Retail Pain: JC Gander Mtn. closing 58 min Franklin 2
What Would You Do? Where Would You Stay? 11 hr IescapedNY 7
Wease picks his fights (Jul '15) 13 hr slammer is a PEDO... 932
Ha ha has hid hid 14 hr IescapedNY 4
Fake News Conference 17 hr Bruce popper 41
The Quincy era on topix is over 17 hr Bruce popper 1
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lakeshore Flood Watch for Monroe County was issued at May 06 at 4:12AM EDT

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,915 • Total comments across all topics: 280,811,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC