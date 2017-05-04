Video Game Hall of Fame honors class of 2017; 'Donkey Kong, 'Street Fighter II' among inductees

"Donkey Kong," "Street Fighter II" and the first installments of the Halo and Pokmon franchises were formally inducted Thursday into the World Video Game Hall of Fame, earning this year's picks a place in the same category as arcade and console classics including "Pac-Man" and "Pong." This year's four inductees were chosen by journalists, scholars and other video game experts from a pool of a 12 finalists and are now on permanent display at the Hall of Fame inside the The National Museum of Play, the former Strong museum, in Rochester, New York.

