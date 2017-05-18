UVM grads urged to remain politically engaged
The event's main speaker, James Fallows, is a journalist and author known for his work in the Atlantic, The New York Times Magazine, and the New Yorker. He encouraged grads to vote, subscribe to newspapers and publications, and to focus on making change locally.
