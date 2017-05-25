UR Medicine's Flaum Eye Institute First in Region to Offer Procedure for Near Vision Loss
If you're at the age where you need reading glasses to see your phone or read a menu or computer screen, UR Medicine's Flaum Eye Institute today introduced a way to toss them aside: the new Raindrop vision procedure. "This is a new procedure that allows people to eliminate the use of reading glasses once they've developed presbyopia and the need for near-vision correction," said Scott MacRae, M.D. , who is the first in the Finger Lakes region to provide this procedure.
