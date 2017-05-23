Upstate NY postal worker admits steal...

Upstate NY postal worker admits stealing hundreds of items, $2400 from mail

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A 26-year-old mail carrier in Western New York has pleaded guilty to stealing cash, gift cards and other items from hundreds of pieces of mail he was supposed to deliver. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Timothy Wadsworth of Rochester pleaded guilty Tuesday to theft of mail before U.S. District Judge Frank Geraci.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Harvard Lawyer Prepares for Trump Impeachment 1 hr BTW what is the c... 26
Ha Ha victimized by Russian Fake Memo 6 hr Ha Ha 2
Wease picks his fights (Jul '15) 8 hr MSNBC is fake news 951
RGE and Birchcrest Landscape are TREE BUTCHERS 10 hr IescapedNY 20
Democraps have no problem breaking the law 12 hr Ha Ha 1
Trump Witch Hunt Growing 12 hr Ha Ha 24
Food Stamps, Medicaid on Chopping Block. Buh Bye! 13 hr Perfect 13
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Monroe County was issued at May 25 at 4:07AM EDT

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,588 • Total comments across all topics: 281,261,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC