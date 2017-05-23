Upstate NY postal worker admits stealing hundreds of items, $2400 from mail
A 26-year-old mail carrier in Western New York has pleaded guilty to stealing cash, gift cards and other items from hundreds of pieces of mail he was supposed to deliver. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Timothy Wadsworth of Rochester pleaded guilty Tuesday to theft of mail before U.S. District Judge Frank Geraci.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harvard Lawyer Prepares for Trump Impeachment
|1 hr
|BTW what is the c...
|26
|Ha Ha victimized by Russian Fake Memo
|6 hr
|Ha Ha
|2
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|8 hr
|MSNBC is fake news
|951
|RGE and Birchcrest Landscape are TREE BUTCHERS
|10 hr
|IescapedNY
|20
|Democraps have no problem breaking the law
|12 hr
|Ha Ha
|1
|Trump Witch Hunt Growing
|12 hr
|Ha Ha
|24
|Food Stamps, Medicaid on Chopping Block. Buh Bye!
|13 hr
|Perfect
|13
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC