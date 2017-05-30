Upstate NY lawmakers question use of ...

Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state money for Genesee's China-made beer tanks

There are 1 comment on the The Post-Standard story from Friday May 26, titled Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state money for Genesee's China-made beer tanks. In it, The Post-Standard reports that:

Giant beer tanks headed to the Genesee Brewery in Rochester via the Erie Canal. This photo was taken at Lock 12 by Corbett Godwin Three Upstate New York lawmakers say they're angry that the state-supported modernization of the Genesee Brewery in Rochester includes beer fermentation tanks made in China.

Prince Velveeta

North Creek, NY

#1 Wednesday
Here's how this meeting with the commie feudal lords will go,'How did China get this deal!?' Well sir, the taxes and regulations are too.... NEXT ANSWER!
