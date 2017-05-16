Tuesday's Scene at Webster Home Has C...

Tuesday's Scene at Webster Home Has Connection to Ridgeway Avenue Investigation

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

An investigation at a Webster home Tuesday may be part of another investigation into a hazmat situation inside a vacant Rochester apartment building on Monday. Online county records show the property is home to Griffin Pride Properties LLC. Records show that company owns the building on Ridgeway Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My purse was stolen today at Eastview Mall!!! 6 min IescapedNY 73
Rochester to have first really nice day in eigh... 31 min IescapedNY 2
Help Wanted: One FBI Director 34 min IescapedNY 8
FBI Director COMEY FIRED 47 min IescapedNY 62
Trump Finally Did It... Say Goodbye 51 min Tim 23
Wease picks his fights (Jul '15) 1 hr slammer is a PEDO... 946
Rochester rebrands teen pregnancy, STD program 2 hr IescapedNY 4
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,928 • Total comments across all topics: 281,077,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC