Trooper struck during I-86 stop
A Painted Post-based New York state trooper was suffered serious injuries during a traffic stop on I-86 in the Town of Campbell Wednesday, according to reports from WETM 18 News and various State Police officials. The trooper was conducting a traffic stop when his or her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck, according to WETM.
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rochester Man Shot on Dewey Ave last night
|9 min
|IescapedNY
|1
|Trump Linked to 18 Russian Conversations
|13 min
|IescapedNY
|1
|Trump's House For Sale
|37 min
|IescapedNY
|4
|Homelessness a Problem in Lakeland, FL
|50 min
|IescapedNY
|80
|Putin Comes To Trumps Aid
|54 min
|IescapedNY
|10
|trump a scared crook
|6 hr
|Middle America
|13
|NY audit blasts Empire State development outcom...
|9 hr
|IescapedNY
|6
|My purse was stolen today at Eastview Mall!!!
|12 hr
|IescapedNY
|86
|Trump Finally Did It... Say Goodbye
|13 hr
|okimar
|31
