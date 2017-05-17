Trooper struck during I-86 stop

Trooper struck during I-86 stop

A Painted Post-based New York state trooper was suffered serious injuries during a traffic stop on I-86 in the Town of Campbell Wednesday, according to reports from WETM 18 News and various State Police officials. The trooper was conducting a traffic stop when his or her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck, according to WETM.

