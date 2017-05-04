This week on a NYNa : Preparing for ridehailing
This week's episode of "New York Now" includes a special report from the Times Union's Matthew Hamilton on the impending arrival of ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Lyft in new regions of the state following passage of the state budget - from the roadblocks that remain to the market pressures likely to face traditional taxi companies. The Reporters Roundtable has Michael Gormley of Newsday - not to be confused with his namesake Kentucky Derby contender - discussing the possible state impacts of the passage of the American Health Care Act in the House of Representatives.
