This week on a NYNa : IDC lulus, Cuomo 2020 and the
This week's episode of "New York Now," the award winning co-production of the Times Union and WMHT, looks back at a busy political week that was, which included Rep. Elise Stefanik's Plattsburgh town hall, the Senate IDC "lulu" controversy and mass transit headaches in New York City - oh, and more Cuomo 2020 chatter. The law firm of Lovett and DeWitt join the TU's Casey Seiler on the Reporters Roundtable to analyze the top headlines.
