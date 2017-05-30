This week on a NYNa : Chancellor Zimp...

This week on a NYNa : Chancellor Zimphera s exit

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Albany Times Union

This week's episode of "New York Now," the award-winning coproduction of WMHT and the Times Union, features Karen DeWitt of New York State Public Radio in conversation with State University Chancellor Nancy Zimpher, who's about to leave the post that she has held for eight years. Also this week, DeWitt and Bill Mahoney of Politico New York sit down at the Reporters Roundtable to talk about the ongoing soap opera being acted out among the state Senate's three-count-'em-three factions, and the Cuomo administration's continued efforts to distribute blame for the problems facing the downstate transportation system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The "Fat Lady" is warming up... 1 min IEscapedNY 11
Question for you, iescape! 8 min IescapedNY 2
Trump pulls out Parris climate Accord 9 min IEscapedNY 5
Lake levels. One more major screw up on Obama's... 40 min IescapedNY 2
Trump Loves Muslims, But 48 min IescapedNY 2
PUTIN: Okay, It Was Us 1 hr iescapedny 5
Did I hear "judge" Ass-tachio got arrested Again? 4 hr IescapedNY 28
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,678 • Total comments across all topics: 281,458,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC