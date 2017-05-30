This week on a NYNa : Chancellor Zimphera s exit

This week's episode of "New York Now," the award-winning coproduction of WMHT and the Times Union, features Karen DeWitt of New York State Public Radio in conversation with State University Chancellor Nancy Zimpher, who's about to leave the post that she has held for eight years. Also this week, DeWitt and Bill Mahoney of Politico New York sit down at the Reporters Roundtable to talk about the ongoing soap opera being acted out among the state Senate's three-count-'em-three factions, and the Cuomo administration's continued efforts to distribute blame for the problems facing the downstate transportation system.

