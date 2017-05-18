This week on a NYNa : A lulu of a controversy

This week's episode of "New York Now," the award-winning coproduction of WMHT and the Times Union, features Matt Ryan's survey of the week's news at the Capitol, including the ongoing controversy over the Senate leadership's payment of legislative stipends to members for posts they do not actually hold. That flap will be among the topics discussed at the Reporters Roundtable by Dan Clark of Politifact New York and David Howard King of The Alt, plus the TU's Matt Hamilton and this correspondent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.