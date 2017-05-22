The Surprising Cross-Partisan Appeal ...

The Surprising Cross-Partisan Appeal of Single-Payer Healthcare

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: In These Times

"It's not difficult to talk about healthcare with people from across the spectrum. People want to pit rural Trump voters against the educated, progressive people in the cities, and that's not where the tension is."

Start the conversation, or Read more at In These Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Netanyahu Praises Trump! 12 min IescapedNY 5
Conspiracy or Not? You decide 14 min IescapedNY 53
Rochester man pleads guilty to fatal shooting a... 31 min IescapedNY 3
New Kodak Smartphone available Tuesday. 41 min IescapedNY 1
Harvard Lawyer Prepares for Trump Impeachment 1 hr Ha Ha 16
Question for you, iescape 1 hr IescapedNY 11
Largest Ransomeware hack in the world ... and l... 1 hr Ha Ha 7
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,752 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC