The Strong nets bounty of game dev artifacts from IF pioneer Scott Adams
Pioneering game developer Scott Adams has been making games for over 40 years, and now he's donated a sizable collection of games and game development materials to The Strong Museum of Play in Rochester, New York. It's good news for video game history buffs, opening up a possible future where curious devs will be able to visit the museum and see the source code of Adams' trailblazing 1978 text adventure Adventureland .
