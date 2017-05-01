The Strong nets bounty of game dev ar...

The Strong nets bounty of game dev artifacts from IF pioneer Scott Adams

Pioneering game developer Scott Adams has been making games for over 40 years, and now he's donated a sizable collection of games and game development materials to The Strong Museum of Play in Rochester, New York. It's good news for video game history buffs, opening up a possible future where curious devs will be able to visit the museum and see the source code of Adams' trailblazing 1978 text adventure Adventureland .

