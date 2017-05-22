The Optical Society Commemorates the Rich Tradition and History of Optics Letters
This year the Journal celebrates its 40th anniversary and The Optical Society has launched a special website to highlight this milestone. The site contains editorials from past Editors-in-Chief, a list of the top 100 most-cited Optics Letters articles, a special selection of Editors' Picks articles and other historic material showcasing the rich history of the Journal.
