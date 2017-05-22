The Optical Society Commemorates the ...

The Optical Society Commemorates the Rich Tradition and History of Optics Letters

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Business Wire

This year the Journal celebrates its 40th anniversary and The Optical Society has launched a special website to highlight this milestone. The site contains editorials from past Editors-in-Chief, a list of the top 100 most-cited Optics Letters articles, a special selection of Editors' Picks articles and other historic material showcasing the rich history of the Journal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Seeks Huge Cuts to Disease Prevention 27 min IescapedNY 3
Taxpayer-First Budget. Trillions in Cuts. 37 min IescapedNY 12
Food Stamps, Medicaid on Chopping Block. Buh Bye! 1 hr Perfect 10
The Fat Lady is about to SING 1 hr Blind bats 1
Former CIA Chief Testifies About Russia's Ties ... 3 hr IescapedNY 1
Conspiracy or Not? You decide 3 hr IescapedNY 63
Spectrum Sucks//Goodbye!! 4 hr Jim 2
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,410 • Total comments across all topics: 281,225,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC