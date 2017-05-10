Suspicious Lackawanna fire leads to $...

Suspicious Lackawanna fire leads to $10k reward

18 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

A fire at 97 Ingham Avenue off Ridge Road in Lackawanna April 22nd is now the subject of a $10,000 reward as residents, neighbors and community leaders come together to help find out who is responsible for the fire which is now considered to be suspicious in origin. Several people fled the home as a result of the flames, seven were injured and some, including a toddler remain hospitalized.

