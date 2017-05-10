Summer-long exhibition of photographs...

Summer-long exhibition of photographs by Robert Graham opens at The Erie Canal Museum

The Erie Canal Museum announces the opening of a summer-long exhibition of photographs by Commodore Robert Graham of Rochester, New York. Erie Canal Abstract: Pictures at an Expedition opened on Wednesday, May 10 at the Erie Canal Museum, 318 Erie Boulevard East, Syracuse, New York.

