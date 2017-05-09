Stick it to the Man! School of Rock R...

Stick it to the Man! School of Rock Recoups Its Entire Broadway Investment

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Broadway smash hit School of Rock - The Musical has recouped its entire investment on Broadway, making the show an undisputed hit simultaneously on Broadway and the West End. School of Rock - The Musical opened to thunderous popular and critical acclaim on Sunday, December 6, 2015 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre .

