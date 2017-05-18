Staten Island Tech junior named America's Next Top Entrepreneur
Gabrielle Garcia of Todt Hill recently won the national YEA! 2017 Saunders Scholar Competition and was named America's Next Top Young Entrepreneur. The daughter of Diane and Gabriel Garcia, she was a participant in the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce Foundation Young Entrepreneurs Academy .
