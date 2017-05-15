Sign Up Now For The 2017 Crosman All-...

Sign Up Now For The 2017 Crosman All-American Field Target Championship

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: AmmoLand

Registration for the 2017 Crosman All-American Field Target Championship, which will be held July 21-23, 2017 in Rochester, NY, is now open. Dedicated air gun competitors from around the globe can now register for the three-day competition which features multiple shooting matches including the main two-day rifle event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tyquan Rivera back in prison until Jan. 2018 fo... 34 min IescapedNY 10
FBI Director COMEY FIRED 2 hr IescapedNY 41
News Latest News: Flood recovery for Lake Ontario, M... 2 hr lookin 4 JustUs 1
Largest Ransomeware hack in the world ... and l... 3 hr IescapedNY 6
Fake IescapedNY Has Morphed Into Diamond Daisy 6 hr IescapedNY 18
How Trump Gets His Fake News 7 hr Ha Ha 4
Damaging Documentary About Trump Relationships 7 hr Ha Ha 14
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,199 • Total comments across all topics: 281,041,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC