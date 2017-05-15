Sign Up Now For The 2017 Crosman All-American Field Target Championship
Registration for the 2017 Crosman All-American Field Target Championship, which will be held July 21-23, 2017 in Rochester, NY, is now open. Dedicated air gun competitors from around the globe can now register for the three-day competition which features multiple shooting matches including the main two-day rifle event.
