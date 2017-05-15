School bus flips on N. Plymouth Ave. in Rochester
The crash happened Tuesday around 1:40 p.m. on N. Plymouth Avenue near the Inner Loop. Police say a Fairport school bus was traveling north on N. Plymouth Avenue when the crash happened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help Wanted: One FBI Director
|44 min
|IescapedNY
|5
|IescapedNY Challenge
|1 hr
|SpaceForRent
|16
|FBI Director COMEY FIRED
|1 hr
|SpaceForRent
|48
|Fake IescapedNY Has Morphed Into Diamond Daisy
|1 hr
|SpaceForRent
|25
|IescapedNY's girlfriend dies......awww (Aug '12)
|1 hr
|SpaceForRent
|18
|White man accused of trashing his own home (Aug '12)
|2 hr
|IescsapedNY
|42
|Rochester airshow cancelled
|2 hr
|IescsapedNY
|5
|My purse was stolen today at Eastview Mall!!!
|4 hr
|IescapedNY
|57
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC