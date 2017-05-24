Rochester resident charged with child...

Rochester resident charged with child sex offenses

A Rochester man has been charged by criminal complaint with production of child pornography and online enticement of a minor. Amit Pandey, 41, of Rochester, faces at least ten years in prison, a maximum penalty of life in prison, and a $250,000 fine if convicted on the charge.

