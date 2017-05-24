Rochester resident charged with child sex offenses
A Rochester man has been charged by criminal complaint with production of child pornography and online enticement of a minor. Amit Pandey, 41, of Rochester, faces at least ten years in prison, a maximum penalty of life in prison, and a $250,000 fine if convicted on the charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Messages to Bob Lonsberry (phase 2) (Mar '12)
|1 hr
|eileen
|476
|Spectrum charges $5.00 to talk to a real person.
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|4
|Cuomo says Trump budget would be devastating fo...
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|5
|Harvard Lawyer Prepares for Trump Impeachment
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|29
|Cradle to grave gibs me dat coming to an end.
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|4
|Trump Gives Away More Secrets
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|6
|Ha Ha victimized by Russian Fake Memo
|4 hr
|IescapedNY
|8
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC