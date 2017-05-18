Rochester men get probation in deaths...

Rochester men get probation in deaths of 2 boys who died in Letchworth falls

Two men were sentenced Wednesday to five years probation in the deaths of two boys who fell over the Lower Falls at Letchworth State Park last year. The Democrat & Chronicle reports that Chad Staley, 32, and Tyler Jennings, 34, both of Rochester, pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in February at Wyoming County Court.

