Rochester men get probation in deaths of 2 boys who died in Letchworth falls
Two men were sentenced Wednesday to five years probation in the deaths of two boys who fell over the Lower Falls at Letchworth State Park last year. The Democrat & Chronicle reports that Chad Staley, 32, and Tyler Jennings, 34, both of Rochester, pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in February at Wyoming County Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Witch Hunt Growing
|50 min
|IescapedNY
|13
|Xerox cans 175 employees in Webster
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
|Conspiracy or Not? You decide
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|16
|Review: Alleson Athletic (Jan '14)
|1 hr
|Alleson aides cri...
|6
|Trump Linked to 18 Russian Conversations
|2 hr
|Ha Ha
|24
|RG&E, NYSEG reporting power outages (Oct '09)
|6 hr
|Rob
|8
|Putin Comes To Trumps Aid
|7 hr
|IescapedNY
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC