RIT professor receives award for diversity, inclusion
The 2017 Isaac L. Jordan Sr. Faculty Pluralism Award has been given to Rochester Institute of Technology professor Scott Franklin, officials announced Wednesday. The award recognizes a faculty member who is committed to diversity and inclusion on campus and off campus in the Rochester community.
