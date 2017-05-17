RIT professor receives award for dive...

RIT professor receives award for diversity, inclusion

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Rochester Business Journal

The 2017 Isaac L. Jordan Sr. Faculty Pluralism Award has been given to Rochester Institute of Technology professor Scott Franklin, officials announced Wednesday. The award recognizes a faculty member who is committed to diversity and inclusion on campus and off campus in the Rochester community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NY audit blasts Empire State development outcom... 13 min IescapedNY 6
Trump's House For Sale 20 min IescapedNY 3
Putin Comes To Trumps Aid 33 min IescapedNY 5
trump a scared crook 1 hr perfect 12
Wease picks his fights (Jul '15) 2 hr Liberal media is ... 947
IescapedNY Challenge 3 hr IescapedNY 17
My purse was stolen today at Eastview Mall!!! 3 hr IescapedNY 86
Trump Finally Did It... Say Goodbye 4 hr okimar 31
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. American Idol
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,252 • Total comments across all topics: 281,087,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC