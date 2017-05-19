Riding the Midnight Express and More Set for Summer at Downstairs Cabaret Theatre
The Downstairs Cabaret has announced nearly a dozen different shows as part of its 2017 Summer Program. Scroll down for details! In a dynamic performance, Billy Hayes recounts the true story of his time in Turkish prisons and his brazen, harrowing escape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rochester NY Where Lake Front Housing is afford...
|4 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
|Harvard Lawyer Prepares for Trump Impeachment
|5 hr
|IescapedNY
|9
|Question for you, iescape
|6 hr
|IescapedNY
|7
|Ivanka Scores $100 Million from Saudis
|7 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
|Conspiracy or Not? You decide
|10 hr
|ImpeachTrump
|35
|Impeach Trump Now Website
|10 hr
|ImpeachTrump
|17
|President Trump Didn't Bow Down To The Saudi Ki...
|10 hr
|ImpeachTrump
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC