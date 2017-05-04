Review: How Not to Handle Your Art Ca...

Review: How Not to Handle Your Art Career.

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: WNYC-AM New York

Florine Stettheimer's "Picnic at Bedford Hills" on view at the Jewish Museum. Florine Stettheimer is everyone's favorite underknown artist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Remember "THE NERVE" 95.1 - 95.5 (Feb '11) 5 hr FritzTheCat420 7
Fake IescapedNY FL ed Name Change Announcement 6 hr Quincy 11
CrapChester Three Day Weather Report. 7 hr Quincy 4
Fake News Conference 7 hr IescapedNY 40
House passes GOP health care bill 10 hr IescapedNY 7
Beware of government paid trolls 12 hr IescapedNY 12
Puerto Rico files for bankruptcy. Who will be n... Wed Thunderbird Ripple 3
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lakeshore Flood Warning for Monroe County was issued at May 05 at 12:12AM EDT

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,786 • Total comments across all topics: 280,782,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC