Report: Man arrested at airport with ...

Report: Man arrested at airport with drugs

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

Roland Orr not only landed at the wrong Rochester on Thursday - he was headed for New York - he also landed in jail. The Boulder Creek, Calif., man was trying to get to his son's graduation in Rochester, N.Y., said Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the stolen purse thread has bit the dust 32 min Ha Ha 4
Homelessness a Problem in Lakeland, FL 1 hr IescapedNY 82
Conspiracy or Not? You decide 5 hr IescapedNY 34
Trump Witch Hunt Growing 5 hr IescapedNY 23
Impeach Trump Now Website 5 hr IescapedNY 7
I see CrapChester,s nice weather lasted for one... 9 hr Jason 9
Trump Finally Did It... Say Goodbye 10 hr okimar 38
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,734 • Total comments across all topics: 281,137,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC