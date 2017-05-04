RECORDING: The Brett Gold New York Jazz Orchestra Debuts with "Dreaming Big," Due June 16
New York Jazz Orchestra and features the compositions of Brett Gold, illuminates a most intriguing jazz odyssey. A star trombonist in high school in his native Baltimore, Gold was steered away from a music career by his parents as well as his trombone teacher, of all people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homelessness a Problem in Lakeland, FL
|7 hr
|IescapedNY
|13
|FCC Goes After Stephen Colbert
|8 hr
|IescapedNY
|6
|Ha ha has hid hid
|12 hr
|popperHATER
|7
|Retail Pain: JC Gander Mtn. closing
|19 hr
|Nope
|3
|Trump Army Sec'y Nominee Withdraws Amid Fierce ...
|19 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
|What Would You Do? Where Would You Stay?
|Fri
|IescapedNY
|7
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|Fri
|slammer is a PEDO...
|932
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC