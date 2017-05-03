Random Fact Thursday | May 4th

Random Fact Thursday | May 4th

5 hrs ago Read more: WRMM-FM Rochester

It's time once again for random fact Thursday- where we look at some interesting facts on things in this world you probably didn't know about. When "Titanic" was filming, James Cameron and about 50 other cast and crew members were hospitalized after someone spiked the lobster chowder they were eating with PCP.

