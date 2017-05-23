Race Street Brew Works wins silver medal at LA international beer competition
Bohb Striker, owner of Race Street Brew Works holding the brew pubs two award winning beers. The beer on the left is the Saison La Roux, which last month won the silver medal at the Los Angeles International Beer Competition in the Belgian Style Fruit Beer category.
