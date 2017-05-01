Prison reformers push to end solitary confinement
With approximately 4,500 people still in solitary confinement across New York State prisons, activists looking to ban the practice took their cause to the Capitol on Tuesday. Solitary confinement, which mental health experts view as psychological torture, has been overhauled, especially in light of years worth of newspaper stories as well as documentaries .
