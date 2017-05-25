Powerball jackpot jumps to $275M
A ticket sold at a Speedway gas station in Rochester, N.Y. matched five numbers but not the Powerball and is worth $1 million, lottery officials in New York said Thursday morning. No one has hit the twice-weekly drawing since April 1, when a $60 million ticket was sold in Arizona.
