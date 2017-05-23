Potsdam mayor appoints temporary trustee, DPW superintendent
Last week, Village Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler appointed Abigail D. Lee as a trustee, to fill the balance of the term vacated by Trustee Eleanor F. Hopke. Mrs. Hopke resigned early last week following an announcement that she and her husband, Phillip K. Hopke, were moving to Rochester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taxpayer-First Budget. Trillions in Cuts.
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
|RGE and Birchcrest Landscape are TREE BUTCHERS
|4 hr
|Paul
|2
|Food Stamps, Medicaid on Chopping Block. Buh Bye!
|7 hr
|Perfect
|7
|Netanyahu Praises Trump!
|7 hr
|Jimmy
|6
|Harvard Lawyer Prepares for Trump Impeachment
|9 hr
|IescapedNY
|17
|Conspiracy or Not? You decide
|9 hr
|IescapedNY
|53
|Rochester man pleads guilty to fatal shooting a...
|9 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC