No sentence reduction for woman in 2012 ambush shootings
A federal judge has denied a request to reduce the sentence of a woman who provided the firearms used by a man to fatally shoot two firefighters and wound two others in a Rochester suburb on Christmas Eve in 2012. A U.S. District Court judge in Rochester recently denied a motion by Dawn Nguyen's lawyer to reduce the eight-year sentence imposed in 2014.
