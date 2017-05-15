New York Bill Would Let Uber, Lyft Begin Upstate Sooner
A proposal before state lawmakers would allow Uber and Lyft to start service in upstate New York in time for the Fourth of July holiday. The two ride-hailing apps had been limited to the New York City area until lawmakers voted earlier this year to allow them to move into cities including Buffalo, Syracuse, Albany and Rochester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|41 min
|Trump beats fake ...
|942
|Tyquan Rivera back in prison until Jan. 2018 fo...
|5 hr
|IescapedNY
|10
|FBI Director COMEY FIRED
|7 hr
|IescapedNY
|41
|Latest News: Flood recovery for Lake Ontario, M...
|7 hr
|lookin 4 JustUs
|1
|Largest Ransomeware hack in the world ... and l...
|7 hr
|IescapedNY
|6
|Fake IescapedNY Has Morphed Into Diamond Daisy
|10 hr
|IescapedNY
|18
|How Trump Gets His Fake News
|12 hr
|Ha Ha
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC