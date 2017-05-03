New rules or rain? Lake Ontario resid...

New rules or rain? Lake Ontario residents seethe over floods

Rob Bauman arranges sandbags along the banks of Lake Ontario on property that belongs to his parents on Edgemere Dr., in Greece, N.Y., on May 2, 2017. Four months after an international body approved a new plan for regulating Lake Ontario's water level, property owners who had claimed the rules favoured muskrat lodges over lakeside homes are piling sandbags against just the kind of floodwaters they had feared.

