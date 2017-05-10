MotoAmerica: Excelsus Solutions To Continue As Title Sponsor Of Kyle Wyman Racing At VIR Round

Excelsus Solutions, the Rochester, N.Y. based print company, has signed back on with Kyle Wyman Racing to title sponsor the team for the Virginia International Raceway event. After an impressive performance at Road Atlanta, Wyman will continue to ride the #33 Excelsus Solutions/Lucas Oil/KWR Superbike this weekend at V.I.R. for the third round of the MotoAmerica series.

