Morning Notes
Construction Accident in Rosslyn - An accident on the parking garage level of the construction site at the corner of Key Blvd and N. Nash Street in Rosslyn prompted a large fire department and police response this morning. A worker suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the accident, which occurred around 8 a.m., and needed to be carried via rescue basket to a waiting ambulance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Approval Rating Slips to 36%
|2 min
|Ha Ha
|9
|Harvard to hold graduation ceremony for black s...
|2 min
|IescapedNY
|4
|Trump Has His First Performance Review
|2 min
|IescapedNY
|3
|FBI Director COMEY FIRED
|20 min
|IescapedNY
|24
|Mother's Day
|52 min
|IescapedNY
|13
|Cellino and Barnes Breaking Up
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|4
|Homelessness a Problem in Lakeland, FL
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|59
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC