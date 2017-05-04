More than 6,600 people in Genesee Cou...

More than 6,600 people in Genesee County considered food insecure

While there are slightly less food insecure people in the Rochester area, those who struggle to put food on the table are finding it less affordable to feed themselves and their families, according to a report released Thursday. Foodlink, the regional food bank, announced the release of Map the Meal Gap 2017 , the latest report by Feeding AmericaA on food insecurity and the cost of food at both the county and congressional district level.

