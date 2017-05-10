Miss USA 2017 photos: Meet all 51 contestants in this year's pageant
Lopa, 25, is a dancer, model and character performer at Disney World, where she worked with the Make-A-Wish foundation in granting wishes for terminally ill children. Her platform is raising domestic violence awareness after overcoming her own abusive relationship.
