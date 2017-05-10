Miss USA 2017 photos: Meet all 51 con...

Miss USA 2017 photos: Meet all 51 contestants in this year's pageant

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Lopa, 25, is a dancer, model and character performer at Disney World, where she worked with the Make-A-Wish foundation in granting wishes for terminally ill children. Her platform is raising domestic violence awareness after overcoming her own abusive relationship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FBI Director COMEY FIRED 28 min IescapedNY 25
Shoreline Flooding--Boohoo 45 min Ted 1
IescapedNY Challenge 1 hr IescapedNY 1
Trump's Approval Rating Slips to 36% 2 hr IescapedNY 14
Trump Has His First Performance Review 2 hr IescapedNY 7
Mother's Day 2 hr IescapedNY 17
RYCE at Village Gare says Buh Bye 3 hr Bruce popper 3
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,003 • Total comments across all topics: 280,940,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC