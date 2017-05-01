Mead creating buzz about P.E.I. beeke...

Mead creating buzz about P.E.I. beekeepers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Journal-Pioneer

A P.E.I. honey producer is bringing a fresh taste to one of the first alcoholic beverages known to humans. The innovation is paying off for Honeydew Apiaries, which won two bronze medals at the Finger Lakes International Wine Competition in Rochester, N.Y. this year for their distinctive line of mead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wind storms, snow storms, heavy rains and now p... 19 min IescapedNY 4
Another Apology from Bruce popper 2 hr Ha Ha 4
News Penfield Man Arrested After Stabbing (May '13) 8 hr jchipp 11
Fake News Conference 9 hr IescapedNY 21
Drumpf wants to meet N.Korean leader? 10 hr HateTheTrump 2
Puerto Rico to file largest bankruptcy for publ... 13 hr IescapedNY 8
Trump Bails on NAFTA, Another Broken Promise 13 hr IescapedNY 15
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,082 • Total comments across all topics: 280,713,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC