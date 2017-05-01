Mead creating buzz about P.E.I. beekeepers
A P.E.I. honey producer is bringing a fresh taste to one of the first alcoholic beverages known to humans. The innovation is paying off for Honeydew Apiaries, which won two bronze medals at the Finger Lakes International Wine Competition in Rochester, N.Y. this year for their distinctive line of mead.
