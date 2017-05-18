LocalMayor Warren unveils proposed 20...

LocalMayor Warren unveils proposed 2017-2018 city budget

The proposed budget for the City of Rochester will mark a nearly $10 million increase compared to the previous year's budget, Mayor Lovely Warren announced Friday. The proposed budget is $525,604,100 - a 1.3 percent increase compared to the 2016-17 amended budget of $515,757,400.

