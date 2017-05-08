Linda Maupin To Wed Brant Fitzpatrick

Linda Maupin To Wed Brant Fitzpatrick

Linda Maupin and Brant Fitzpatrick, of Greeneville, are engaged to be wed May 21 at 3 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church in Greeneville. The bride-elect is the daughter of White and Bonnie Beckett, of Rochester, New York, and the granddaughter of the late Charles and Janet Phillips of Canandaigua, New York, and the late Don and Virginia Beckett, of Clearwater, Florida.

