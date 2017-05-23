LaserMax Customer Rebates Enters its Final Week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - - LaserMax Lights & Lasers are an essential sighting tool for training, concealed carry and home defense. LaserMax continues to offer Mail-in rebates through May 31, 2017 on all of their reliable products and each laser has a 5 year warranty.
