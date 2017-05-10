Lake Ontario flooding: Governor announces more emergency measures
As waters on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River continue to rise, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced more emergency measures are being taken this week to deal with damage caused by flooding. In a press release, Cuomo said that state Department of Financial Services Mobile Command Centers are being deployed to the region to provide insurance help to residents affected by the flooding along Lake Ontario.
