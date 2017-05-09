Joe Locke Trio serves up vibes and B3...

Joe Locke Trio serves up vibes and B3 like no one else

21 hrs ago

If the typical jazz organ trio delivers a steady diet of meat-and-potatoes blues and boogaloos with a heart-attack helping of grease and gravy, the Joe Locke Trio cooks up a lean and savory repast you won't find on any other menu. An inordinately resourceful vibraphonist recognized as a leading force on his instrument for the past quarter century, Locke recently assembled the new ensemble to bring together Hammond B-3 organ master Pat Bianchi and drummer Marvin "Smitty" Smith, whose track record as a major jazz innovator has been overshadowed in recent decades by his career as a Los Angeles studio musician.

