It's a Hit! Broadway's School of Rock Recoups Investment; First National Tour City Announced

School of Rock Recoups Investment; First National Tour City Announced

School of Rock , the new musical based on the film of the same name, has recouped its entire investment, representatives for the production announced today. School of Rock began previews on November 9, 2015 and opened on December 5, 2015 at the Winter Garden Theatre.

